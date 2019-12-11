Trent Loyd's Blackhawks and Heath Neal's Lady Blackhawks swept to a pair of championships at the Lavaca Golden Arrows Invitational Basketball Tournament this past week.

The boys whipped the home team Lavaca 43-39 in the finals, ran past Paris 60-36 in the semifinals, and crushed Ft. Smith Future School in the first round 71-51. The girls bested an undefeated Lamar team 55-50 in the championship round after disposing of Manfield 55-37 in semifinal action and blasting Fort Smith Future School 60-19 in first round action.

Girls action

Lady Blackhawks 55

Lamar Warriors 50

Lamar brought a high state ranking and a 9-0 record into the championship hoping to avenge a loss to Pea Ridge in last year's semifinals. In a battle fought tooth and nail from the opening tip to the final buzzer, Lamar played well but could not get over the hump against a talented Pea Ridge squad.

The first quarter was a spirited battle with Pea Ridge outscoring their opponents 16-12. Senior Allisa Short played big, scoring half the Hawk points with a pair of free throws and three shots from the floor. Junior Aidan Dayberry and sophomore Lauren Wright hit from downtown to aid the spurt with junior Blakelee Winn scoring a field goal as well.

Lamar upped their defense in the second period, limiting the Hawks to just single field goals from Winn, Short and junior Josey Goldberg. Lamar outscored Pea Ridge 9-6 to close the Hawk advantage to a single point at intermission, 22-21. The third quarter saw both teams pick up the offensive pace, but the Hawks managed to outscore Lamar 15-14 to cling to a narrow 37-35 lead headed into the fourth. Dayberry led the charge with a pair of treys and field goal with Winn hitting a trey and field goal and junior Ravin Cawthon scoring the Hawks' other bucket.

Winn exploded for 8 points in the decisive fourth quarter, canning a pair of buckets while converting four of four free throws. Dayberry threw up a pair of daggers, two shots from behind the arc while Short helped the Hawks keep their edge with two field goals. Pea Ridge outscored Lamar 18-15 in the final period to post the final 55-50 victory.

Winn and Dayberry paced the scoring with 17 markers each with Short throwing in 14 points. Wright scored 3, with Cawthon and Goldberg having 2 each.

Lady Blackhawks 55

Mansfield Tigers 37

The Lady Hawks jumped on Mansfield early with Winn doing the bulk of the scoring with two free throws and two field goals. Short added two buckets and a charity toss with Wright and Cawthon tossing in solo treys to boost the girls from the Ridge to a 17-7 lead at the first buzzer.

Defense was the name of the game in the second period with the Hawks scoring single goals by Winn and Dayberry, adding single free throws by Shirt, Winn and Dayberry. Mansfield matched the Hawk scoring with seven of their own, giving Pea Ridge a 24-17 lead at the half.

Pea Ridge then opened it up a bit in the third quarter, following that with a overpowering effort in the fourth to put the game away. Holding Mansfield to just 8 points in the third, the Hawks countered with three buckets from Short, a trey and a bucket from Winn and a free throw from Goldberg as they cruised into the final quarter leading 36-25.

The final period was all Pea Ridge as they outscored Mansfield 17-10 to eradicate any hope of their opposition's comerback. Wright, Cawthon and junior Samantha Yeagar all hit treys with Dayberry and Winn jamming through a pair of baskets, Short rounded out the scoring with a lone goal.

Winn led the scoring with 18, followed by Short with 14, Dayberry 7, Wright 6, Cawthon 6, Yeagar 3 and Goldberg 1.

Lady Blackhawks 60

Future School Rockets 19

Pea Ridge bolted ahead early and there was no looking back as the Hawks blew out their first round opponent.

Aidan Dayberry led the early charge with a trey and field goal. Wright and Goldberg scored a pair of field goals with Yeagar providing the other score as Pea Ridge led 15-4 at the first buzzer.

The second period ended any doubt of the outcome as the Hawks exploded for 23 points while holding Future to just 3. Winn erupted for 11 points on a trey and four field goals. Junior Hayley West ripped a trey in the rally with Dayberry adding two field goals and a free throw with Short adding two goals of her own as Pea Ridge led at the half 38-7.

The third quarter saw the mercy rule invoked as the Hawks outscored Future 15-5 to assume a huge 54-15 lead going into the fourth period. Six girls hit the scoring column in the third with Winn ringing up two field goals, Cawthon knocking down a trey with Wright, Goldberg, West and sophomore Alllie King all coming up with buckets in the final 60-19 victory.

The shortened fourth saw sophomore Paige Brown score two goals with junior Jordan Allison adding a third.

Ten Hawk players scored points led by Winn's 10. Wright scored 6, Goldberg 6, Cawthon 5, West 5, Yeager 4, Brown 4, Short 4 and Allison 2.

Boys action

Blackhawks 43

Lavaca Golden Arrows 39

The Blackhawks trailed for most of the contest but used a scoring burst and tight defense to come from behind and win a thriller against the host school in the tournament.

Lavaca came out ready in the first, putting through 15 points while holding the Hawks to 11 to gain a 4-point edge at the first buzzer. Senior Noah Peterson hit two big treys to help keep the Hawks close with seniors Hunter Rains and Wesley Wales scoring buckets. Wales also scored a free throw in the first period.

The Pea Ridge defense really slowed the Golden Arrows down in the second period, limiting them to just 4 points. A field goal by Wales and two for two free thrown shooting by Rains and senior Brandon Whatley trimmed the lead by a couple with the Hawks trailing at the break 19-17.

The pace picked up in the third quarter with the teams fighting on even terms throughout, ending the quarter with each team scoring 15, leaving Lavaca ahead 34-32. Rains helped mightily, hitting two free throws, a bucket and a trey to lead the attack Wales led had a pair of buckets inside with Peterson and senior Mazon Harris both adding goals.

The Hawks' furious defense in the final quarter limited the hosts to just 5 points. Peterson scored 7 points via a trey, field goal and two free throws to lead the surge. Whatley had a goal and Rains was accurate twice from the line to provide the final edge. Rains and Peterson led the overall scoring with 13, Wales had 11, Whatley 4 and Harris 2.

Blackhawks 60

Paris Eagles 36

The Hawks got out ahead of Paris 26-20 then blew the game up in the third quarter with a 21-point outburst to win going away.

Peterson hit a trey, field goal and free throw to pace the Hawks early. Rains hit a pair of goals in the first with Wales adding one and Whatley sinking a charity toss as Pea Ridge led 15-10 at the first buzzer.

Wales poured in three baskets and a free throw in the second period with Peterson hitting one from downtown and Harris adding a free shot to put the Hawks ahead at the break 26-20.

Pea Ridge held the Eagles to just 5 points in the third period while five Hawks got in on the scoring. Peterson had a trey and three baskets, Whatley nailed a pair of treys, and Edwards, Rains and Wales sank solo shots to all but decide the contest, leading 47-25.

Blackhawks 71

Future School Rockets 51

The Blackhawks romped the Future boys 18-8 in the first quarter, 19-8 in the second then coasted to the final win.

Peterson led the outbreak with three baskets a free throw. Rains scored two goals and a free toss, Whatley sank a trey, Wales hit underneath and Harris stroked a free throw in the first.

Treys were falling with sophomore Jared Brewer and Peterson dropping in a pair with Edwards, Rains and Whatley sinking a shot from the field. Wales added a free throw as the Hawks led at the break 37-16.

The third quarter was a seesaw affair with both teams racking up 16 points each. Wales had three buckets and a free throw with Peterson ripping a trey, Whatley scoring a goal and two free throws with Rains scoring the remaining goal. The Hawks led 53-32 headed into the fourth.

Rains and Peterson struck for treys early in the final period with Rains adding three free throws. Whatley added a goal and free throw and the bench was cleared. Sophomore J.T. Roses hit for a field goal with sophomore Logan Stewart hitting a pair of shots to close out the scoring.

Peterson led the scoring with 19 followed by Rains with 13, Wales and Whatley 12, Brewer 6, Stewart 4, Edwards 2, Roses 2 and Harris 1.

