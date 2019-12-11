Sign in
Birth announcement December 11, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Pickard baby born

Stephanie and David W. Pickard II of Rogers, Ark., announce the birth of a daughter, Kaydence Lynn Pickard, born at 4:39 p.m. Dec. 2, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Rogers, Ark. She weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz. and was 20.25 inches long. Grandparents are Rick and Sandy Lyons of Pea Ridge and David W Pickard and Sue Gentis of Rogers.

