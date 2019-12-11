The fifth annual Battle at the Ridge basketball tournament is set for Thursday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 14.

"We would like to thank Arvest Bank for becoming the main tournament sponsor," head coach Trent Loyd said.

Previous winners 2015 — Riverview 2016 — Providence Academy 2017 — Drew Central 2018 — EStem

Battle at the Ridge Thursday, Dec. 12 - Saturday, Dec. 14 PRHS Blackhawk Gym

"This year's field is Pea Ridge, McDonald County, Neosho, EStem, Joe T. Robinson, Arkadelphia, Clarksville and Providence Academy," Loyd said. "We feel like this is one of the strongest fields yet for the Battle at the Ridge."

Games are slated to begin at ...

"We are excited to be hosting once again one of the premiere basketball tournaments in northwest Arkansas.

"We would like to thank our community, tournament sponsors, tournament workers and participating teams for making the Battle at the Ridge such a success. Starting next Thursday, come out and watch some great basketball," Loyd said.

