Monday, Dec. 2
Medical, Pinion Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Fire investigation, 10103 Gramling Rd.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Structure fire, assist BLFD, 9270 Grimes Dr.
Structure fire, assist 94 East FD, 25 Barnes Rd.
Grass fire, 11276 Silver Cloud Trail
Medical, Radar Road
Friday, Dec. 6
Medical, Bryant Place
Saturday, Dec. 7
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Medical, Guyll Ridge RoadGeneral News on 12/11/2019
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
