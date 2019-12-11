Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. December 11, 2019

Monday, Dec. 2

Medical, Pinion Drive

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Fire investigation, 10103 Gramling Rd.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Structure fire, assist BLFD, 9270 Grimes Dr.

Structure fire, assist 94 East FD, 25 Barnes Rd.

Grass fire, 11276 Silver Cloud Trail

Medical, Radar Road

Friday, Dec. 6

Medical, Bryant Place

Saturday, Dec. 7

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Medical, Guyll Ridge Road

General News on 12/11/2019

Avoca Fire Dept.

