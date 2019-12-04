TIMES photograph Seventh-grade Lady Blackhawk basketball team members are Bryar Lipscomb, Halle Sexton, Ashlynn Short, Raelynn Raines, Kailynda Hackler, Caley Hightower, Emory Bowlin, Eva Byars, Lyndon Osborn, Makayla Palumbo, Miley Humphrey, Jasmine Campbel, Jayce Huffman, Hailee Willey and Layla Priest. Head coach is Reed Smith. Assistant coaches are Dylan Kinney and Cavin Reed.
Seventh-grade Lady Blackhawk basketball team members are Bryar Lipscomb, Halle Sexton, Ashlynn Short, Raelynn Raines, Kailynda Hackler, Caley Hightower, Emory Bowlin, Eva Byars, Lyndon Osborn, Makayla Palumbo, Miley Humphrey, Jasmine Campbel, Jayce Huffman, Hailee Willey and Layla Priest. Head coach is Reed Smith. Assistant coaches are Dylan Kinney and Cavin Reed.Sports on 12/04/2019
Seventh-grade Lady Blackhawks
