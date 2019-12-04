50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 4, 1969

The Pea Ridge School Board passed a motion to consider the reappraising of property in the Pea Ridge School District.

Suggesting the winning name for the new pet cemetery at Utah's Zoo was 3-year-old, Christy Camp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Derry Camp of Pea Ridge. The cemetery, will be called "Critters Cemetery," as Christy suggested.

The first regular, semi-monthly meeting of the Volunteer Fire Fighters of Pea Ridge was held Monday, Nov. 24, at City Hall. Certificates were presented to all men and also a map showing the location of fire hydrants within the city. A discussion was held on ideas for a fund-raising project. It was decided to give tickets on a color TV. Firemen will be asking for a donation and will give a ticket for each dollar donation. There were 18 men present.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 1979

"The Dec. 26 issue of the Pea Ridge Graphic Scene will be the last. It will no longer be published," announced Jack Beisner, editor and co-publisher during the intermission at the Christmas Concert Saturday night. "The issue of the local newspaper to be published and distributed to all of you on Jan. 2, 1980, will be known as the Pea Ridge Country TIMES," Beisner said as he revealed plans for the renaming of the local newspaper.

Bob Cheyne concluded his talk to 25 members of the Pea Ridge Christian Fellowship at a breakfast Saturday morning at the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. The nationally known Methodist layman, formerly known as the radio "Voice of the Razorbacks," told the men about the changes that are occurring in life today in this country, about the changes in our personal lives and in the family.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1989

During certain times of the day, one might encounter a slight delay on getting service from the Pea Ridge ambulance. The problem arises from the shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and First Responders being out of town due to their jobs or other business. According to Fire Chief Jerry Collins, the ambulance service needs more help. He said that the ambulance service is manned by volunteers.

Pea Ridge City Court Judge Thurston Thompson of Rogers announced that he will be a candidate for election to the Benton/Carroll County Circuit Court. The election will be next year. Thompson has a private law practice in Rogers.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1999

Braving the cold weather, over 200 residents came downtown Sunday night to witness Pea Ridge's first Christmas Lighting Ceremony, a gift to the city from the Sesquicentennial Committee. Mayor Jackie Crabtree welcomed the crowd and introduced musical entertainment from Lindsay Fowler, Jenn Robins, Shane Wagner, members of the high school band and the Pentecostal Holiness Praise Team. Crabtree praised the community involvement that made the ceremony possible and thanked the Girl Scouts who helped place and light the 1,000 luminaries lining downtown streets and the school grounds.

The Pea Ridge Board of Education will consider bids and recommendations for furnishings for the new high school at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 13, in the elementary school media center.

After three years at 1328 N. Curtis in downtown Pea Ridge, Jackie's Antiques and Gifts has moved into Audie Buttry home at 955 N. Curtis Ave., north of Collier Drug. Jackie Collins, owner of the business, says the new location offers more visibility and parking. The home, bought from Mae Buttry, was built in the 1940s.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009

Members of the Pea Ridge City Council meet regularly once a month. At the end of the year, they receive a check for the meeting they've attended during the year at a cost of $100 for each meeting. At the regular Council meeting in November, council member Bob Cottingham made a motion to increase the pay saying he had asked city treasurer Sandy Button to research what council members in area cities are paid.

A new restaurant is planned for the corner of Slack and Weston streets. A conditional use was granted for one year for a concession trailer for Keith and Brenda Ramsey, owners of Brenda's Kitchen, by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at their regular meeting Tuesday. Planners requested a one-way entrance and exit to alleviate potential traffic problems on the busy corner.

