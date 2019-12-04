Karo Pecan Pie
From the kitchen of Dorris Givens Mounce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
1/4 c. butter
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. dark Karo syrup
1/4 tsp. salt
3 eggs
1 c. chopped pecans
1 tsp. vanilla
Cream butter and sugar. Add syrup and salt. Beat well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pecans and vanilla.
Pour into unbaked pie crust shell and bake at 350 for 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
