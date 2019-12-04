Sign in
Recipes December 4, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Karo Pecan Pie

From the kitchen of Dorris Givens Mounce

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1/4 c. butter

1/2 c. sugar

1 c. dark Karo syrup

1/4 tsp. salt

3 eggs

1 c. chopped pecans

1 tsp. vanilla

Cream butter and sugar. Add syrup and salt. Beat well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pecans and vanilla.

Pour into unbaked pie crust shell and bake at 350 for 50 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 12/04/2019

Print Headline: Recipes

