Monday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, strawberry bread, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken and noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green peas, roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Dec. 12

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or corn dogs

Friday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 12/04/2019