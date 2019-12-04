Monday, Dec. 9
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, strawberry bread, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green peas, roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or country fried steak
Thursday, Dec. 12
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or corn dogs
Friday, Dec. 13
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus