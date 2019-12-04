The Pea Ridge Fire Department received a utility task vehicle recently from the Pea Ridge National Military Park, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman, who told City Council members that the park provides about 90% of the department's "wild-land gear" -- helmets, chain saws.

"We get those through a rural grant through the military park," Wassman said, as he introduced park superintendent Kevin Eads, biologist Nolan Moore and acting superintendent Laura Rich Acosta.

"I'm working on a five-year strategic plan and the UTV will be good for us to use for possible trails coming through town, as a litter if there's an incident in a heavily wooded area," Wassman said. "Thank you to them, it's a great asset for the fire department."

Moore said he's grateful for Wassman and the fire department. He said he moved to the Pea Ridge area about 10 years ago and his children attend Pea Ridge schools, his family attends church in the community and the entire community has been very welcoming.

"We want to support the community any time we can," Moore said. "Thank you!"

