Repeated calls for lift assists and false alarms may cost an assisted living facility if the City Council approves recommendations by Fire Chief Jack Wassman, who, as part of a five-year strategic plan, proposed a couple of policies for the Fire-EMS Department.

Wassman recommended the city bill for repeated "lift assist" calls to the same address. A lift assist is to aid a person on the floor who is unable to arise without aid. He said that by mid-November, the department had received 728 calls so far with 548 ambulance calls, 48 of which have been lift assists.

"We feel like our service and our time is worth something," Wassman said, explaining that one of the main issues is repeated calls to both 103 and 190 Wade Lane -- two portions of the assisted living and retirement facility, Autumn Place.

"They're assisted living but they will not pick up patients... I've been there when there are several nurses and workers in the room but they tell us they're not allowed to pick up the person," he said.

According to department records, there were 22 lift assist requests in 2017, 23 in 2018 and 14 so far in 2019, none of which the department was paid for. The resolution also sets new rates for medications and services.

"This has itemized billing for services, fluids and medications that we use and charge for," Wassman said. "The resolution hasn't been updated in about seven years. It should be updated every year."

Wassman also proposed an ordinance governing false alarms.

"With the growth that we are going to be experiencing in this town and the number of alarm systems, we need to address this," he said, adding that the assisted living facility has had numerous false alarms -- 11 so far this year, five in 2018 and six in 2017. "Usually we just have to reset the alarm. They think it's all good and the alarm company is never called."

He said the company should call the alarm company.

"It gives them every option to not send them a bill for this habitual call," he said. "We're giving them every opportunity to not be billed. But, at the same time, our services are worth something, too, especially if we have to respond to the same facility multiple times."

Wassman also asked for a increase in pay for paramedics who are currently paid $15 an hour. He said emergency medical technicians are paid $14 an hour and that for the number of hours of training, paper work and responsibility, he believes there should be a greater difference. He recommended $16 an hour.

Crabtree asked if the amount was in the budget and Wassman said it was.

Council member Ray Easley made the motion, seconded by Steve Guthrie, to approve the increase.

