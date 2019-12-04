Wednesday, Dec. 4

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 5

6:30 p.m. -- Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Saturday, Dec. 7

2:30 p.m. -- Second annual amateur baking competition hosted by Beta Alpha Chapter; entries must be turned in to Heritage building by 2:30 p.m. $5 per entry.

4:30 p.m. -- Line up for Christmas Parade behind Equity Bank

5:30 p.m. -- Christmas Parade, North Curtis Avenue.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Community Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Dec. 9

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

2 p.m. -- Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting.

7 p.m. -- Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Chris Snow phone 479-381-1248.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Community on 12/04/2019