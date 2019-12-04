The last City Council meeting of the year is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

Street Department superintendent Nathan See told city officials it may cost about $15,000 for inlet boxes and curbs along Hazelton Road to tie into the development Hazelton Heights. The council approved See advertising for bids for the work.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to do sidewalks as well," See said. "We're trying to get pedestrians to walk to school along subdivisions."

"This is an example of something that could have already been done," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said of the curb work if the Council had changed the procurement policy. Council members are scheduled to hear the third reading of the proposed ordinance to raise the procurement policy from $10,000 to $20,000, allowing city officials to make purchases up to $20,000 without advertising for bids.

During the November meeting, the council:

• Approved annexation of 120 acres on Andy Buck Road;

• Approved rezoning 80 acres of property on Andy Buck Road to Residential-2, single family;

• Approved rezone of one acre on North Curtis Avenue to Commercial-2; and

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for a grant for $46,647.46 under the Arkansas Community Assistance Grant Program to improve Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN) communications.

General News on 12/04/2019