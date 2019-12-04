Boundless Grace

Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62, and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church combined choirs will perform a Christmas concert "A Candlelight Christmas: A Cantata" by Benjamin Harlan, at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Brightwater church. There will be congregational singing and an informal reception afterwards. All are welcome to attend the free event. For information: www.bit.ly/bmumc or Facebook.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

The weekly program for children ages 4 years through sixth grade is BLAST. Activities available on Wednesday nights for other age groups and adults are:

5 p.m. Wednesday Night Dinner

5:30 p.m.p.m. Children's Choir

6 p.m. BLAST, ages 4 years through sixth grade

6 p.m. PRSM Youth, seventh grade through 12th grade

6:30 p.m. Adult Bible Study Group (childcare available)

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Pea Ridge Free

Will Baptist Church

The doors to the Giving Gallery will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church, 351 Lee Town Road. Shopping ends at noon.

This annual event, for children (ages 16 and younger), offers an opportunity for children of the community to experience Christmas shopping in a warm, safe environment at a very low cost. Members of the church and community have collected items that can be purchased by the children for their family. With the help of their parents, children make out a shopping list and dollar amount to be spent. Gifts are then wrapped and labeled for free. There will be adults and teens from the church to help each child while they shop.

There will also be an area for the parents to wait while their children shop. Refreshments will be provided.

To donate items to the Giving Gallery, contact Chrissie Doyle at 479-619-6425. Text or leave a message.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are offered from 8-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. Carry outs are also available.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Dr. Pat Hayes, theologian, speaker, missionary, musician and author, has a been involved in the gospel ministry for 44 years and is a popular church and conference speaker for both English and Spanish audiences.

Dr. Hayes will be speaking at New Life Fellowship in Pea Ridge on Dec. 7-8.

He has preached the gospel in 32 countries and pastored Spanish-speaking churches in Chicago, Illinois and in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. He has also done extensive missionary work in West Africa as well.

He has served as dean of two Bible Colleges -- Gulf States Bible College in Baton Rouge, La., and the College of Ministry in Cleveland, Tenn. He has authored several books, including Solomon and the Proverbs, The Sinai Covenant, In the Image of God, Lambsong, and Harmony of the Biblical Kings. He has written dozens of songs he calls "Bible Ballads" which he performs during his extensive speaking schedules around the world.

The times of the services are:

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

• 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

• 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

New Life Fellowship is located on 815 Weston St., Pea Ridge.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Religion on 12/04/2019