Benton County restaurant inspections December 4, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Nov. 4

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Potatoes being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Ice cream scoop being stored in non-cycling water when not in use.

