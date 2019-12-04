Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Nov. 4
Village Market
17047 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Potatoes being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Ice cream scoop being stored in non-cycling water when not in use.General News on 12/04/2019
