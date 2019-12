Monday, Nov. 18

Medical, Holt Drive

Fire investigation, Landers Road and Airport Loop

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Grass fire, assist NEBCO, 17201 Scott Cemetery Rd.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Grass fire, 14232 Cloverdale Rd.

Friday, Nov. 22

Motor-vehicle collision, Landers Road

Sunday, Nov. 24

Medical, East Rose Street

Possible structure fire, assist Beaver Lake Fire,in the area of Summers Road and Grimes Drive

Monday, Nov. 25

Medical, Dogwood Valley Road

Medical, Sallie Drive

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 72

Possible structure fire, 11028 Walkenbach Rd

Medical, Amy Avenue

Brush fire, 11028 Walkenbach Rd.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Medical, Little Beaver Lane

Thursday, Nov. 28

Medical, Sugar Creek Road

Fire alarm, assist Pea Ridge Fire Dept., 920 Rucker Dr.

Medical, Radar Road

Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 827 Harper Dr.

Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard

Friday, Nov. 29

Medical, Kistler Road

Medical, South View Drive

Saturday, Nov. 30

Medical, Coose Hollow Drive

Medical, Elzey's Road

Sunday, Dec. 1

Medical, Elkhorn Road

General News on 12/04/2019