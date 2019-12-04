Once again we are coming into the Christmas season -- Advent is what it is called according to the church calendar -- the beginning of a new church year, a time of expectation.

We are reminded that God came in the likeness of a child of the manger who was the Eternal Father in human form, Emmanuel -- God with us. This Child was destined for the cross, to offer Himself as a sacrifice for our sin and not just our sin but the sin of the world.

Advent is the four Sundays before Christmas. It is the period of preparation and waiting for the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Advent comes from the Latin word adventus, which means "coming." Advent is an opportunity to refresh your perspective that God has a grand plan for history that is so much larger than just you. With all the emphasis on gift-giving that characterizes the Christmas holiday, we can tend to focus on our small circles of friends. In the midst of a season that might narrow our vision, Advent reminds us of the to the larger scope of God's purposes for history.

Advent is our time to become more involved, more caught up in the meaning and the possibilities of life as a Christian community. We are preparing not only for Christmas but also for Christ's second coming. This means that when He comes again, we will be awake and watchful. He will not find us asleep.

Advent gives us a vision of our lives as Christians and shows us the possibilities of life. The vision of life that Advent gives us is twofold; it looks back to the first coming of Christ at Bethlehem, and it looks to the future when Christ will come again. In the interval between these two events, we find meaning for our life as a Christian.

Advent is more than a church decorated with poinsettias and wreaths and a change of altar cloths. It is a time for us to examine ourselves and see if we are in the faith or not, a time to reflect on our readiness for the coming anew of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ not as a sweet little baby held in the arms of an adoring mother but as the King of kings and the Lord of lords. Set aside a few moments each evening to consider biblical texts that tell about the first and second comings of Jesus. It is my hope you will make a special effort to join us in worship this Advent.

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 12/04/2019