"What would you do?" is a television show using hidden cameras to observes and comment on how ordinary people behave when they are confronted with dilemmas that require them either to take action or to walk by and mind their own business.

Let's do a thought experiment. If you found $10 on a deserted street, and no one was around to give it back to, would you pocket it? Perhaps. But if you saw that money falling from someone's pocket, would you respond the same way?

Here's another scenario. You get to the car and realized the cashier forgot to charge me for a significant item. It's the moment of truth. What do you do? Should you go in and show them and give up a big chunk of money? Or, should I revel in my good luck, realize they made the mistake, but rationalize that they overcharge me for many goods I buy? Do I tell myself the item will probably go on sale soon, or this will make up for all the times they made mistakes in their favor that I didn't catch?

This actually happened to me.

I bought an automobile part that required you to return the old piece as a rebuildable core. To ensure that you returned the old part, I was charged a $25 core charge. I returned the core and waited for my core charge to be retuned back to me. To my surprise I was refunded the entire cost of the part. When I got to the car I realized the mistake. So I walked in, showed the clerk my receipt and the item, and let them know I thought they made a mistake. Well, the sales clerk started thanking me profusely. He was amazed and said he had never experienced anything like this -- ever. The store had no idea the problem had occurred. He wondered why anyone would come back and return money that they could have kept for free. Good question.

Please know I'm not sharing this to blow my own horn. Since they asked me, instead of giving the "anybody would have done it, it's just the right thing to do" line, I had a chance to tell them the reasons for my choice: the Bible says don't steal, and I want to follow God's commandments; I trust God to take care of all my needs, and that includes financial ones. If I steal, I'm telling God He's not very smart or good at His job.

We get to choose whether to take home stationery supplies from work, to copy music and movies illegally, to use pirated software, to pocket a pack of gum. You see, stealing is really robbing yourself more than robbing others. At the heart of each decision we make is the opportunity and option we have to worship and bring glory to God -- or worship and bring glory to ourselves instead.

Today, take a look at the little things that are part of your life.

Do areas exist where you are trusting yourself and not God to meet your needs? You know, cheating?

Hopefully, you've learned to make better choices, actually doing what you're preaching and expecting from others. Remember that the God who loves you is the God who forgives you. His promises are good and trustworthy; they never fail. Whether you honor Him or you honor yourself is your decision, so choose well.

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 08/28/2019