A variance request was approved for Phillip Tubbs and Linda Jarred for property on Hayes Street at the regular Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Tubbs told city officials he had an out building constructed by a contractor. He said he had contacted city officials about restrictions, but the contractor put the building on a slab instead of blocks. Tubbs said he didn't know there were different restrictions for a building on a slab.

After extensive discussion, planners approved the variance. City attorney Shane Perry said approving the variance does not vacate the easement.

City planners approved a home occupation request for 280 Smith St. by Jack Abercrombie, saying he was representing his father, Dale Abercrombie. The younger Abercombie said he would not be storing any equipment at that address. He said equipment would be parked at his address on North Davis Street.

There were no public comments on a request to rezone property on Hazelton Road from agricultural to residential. The request by David Austin was approved.

Franklin Miller, developer, told planners: "After deliberation, we've decided to table that until a further date." Miller was referring his request for a lot split off land designated for drainage in Battlefield.

The large scale development plan for New Life Church which was on the agenda was also tabled.

General News on 08/28/2019