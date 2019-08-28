He knows the community and area, says Curtis Snow, realtor, principal broker and owner, of Snow and Associates Realty.

Snow has been in Pea Ridge since he was 9 years old, is a 1974 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, and has had his realtor's license since 1982.

Snow & Associates Realty 831 Slack St. Pea Ridge 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment 479-488-2225 curtis@SnowRealtySells.com www.SnowandAssociatesRealty.com

"To better improve the community, to help people find homes they're looking for," Snow said of why he opened the new business. "It's been a passion of mine for a long time."

He is joined by realtors David Snow and Jan Holland and said he plans to add more realtors as needed.

For many years, Snow worked in construction and was a contractor while working part-time as a realtor.

"We look forward to meeting old friends and new," he said. "I'm a home town guy; I was raised here."

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointments. It is located at 831 Slack Street. Snow said the business has a Facebook page -- Snow & Associates Realty.

The son of Bill and Vivian Snow, he is married to Cynthia Snow. They have five sons and 13 grandchildren.

