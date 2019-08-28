EVENTS

41st Ozark Quilt Fair

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

The 41st Ozark Quilt Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 14, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Quilters and quilt lovers will display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. Other activities during the fair include musical entertainment by Greenland Station and a special exhibit of small quilts by the Dogwood Quilters Guild.

The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Cash prize Viewer's Choice awards will be given for first ($50), second ($35), and third ($15) place winners in both new and antique quilt categories. Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Entry forms are available at the museum website, shilohmuseum.org, or by calling 750-8165. The Ozark Quilt Fair is sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Wilderness Library

Shiloh Museum outreach coordinator Susan Young will discuss the life and work of Newton County resident Ted Richmond in a program entitled, "Working for Things Eternal," Wednesday, Sept. 18, at noon at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. According to Young, "In the early 1930s, Ted Richmond settled on Mount Sherman in Newton County and founded the Wilderness Library, providing free books to local folks for miles around. The library existed into the 1950s, with Richmond attracting the attention of Eleanor Roosevelt, J. William Fulbright, and the Saturday Evening Post along the way."

The Shiloh Museum is located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in downtown Springdale. For more information, call 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to learn about the life cycle of a monarch butterfly during "Monarch Mania" at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10:00 .a.m. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families. The Shiloh Museum is located at 118 W. Johnson Avenue in downtown Springdale. For more information, call 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. g.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 .m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 08/28/2019