50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 35

Thursday, Aug. 28, 1969

The new Pea Ridge School band director, C.A. Hartley, and superintendent of schools, Andrew Widener, met with the local Chamber of Commerce Thursday night at City Hall to synchronize efforts at establishing the new school band. Hartley outlined briefly for the group his own music career, and then discussed at length his ambitions for the band to be established here. He emphasized the fact that he would not be able to ascertain many of the needs of the band until after he has seen how many students registered for band on the opening day of school. Widener said that the band will use the white frame building north of the high school that was last year used to house a classroom. Completion of the new addition to the elementary school makes this one-room structure available for use by the band.

The most fertile soil in Pea Ridge, says Clint Mount, may be the courtyard in the exact center of the downtown business section. Having noticed that tomatoes in his garden seemed inclined to get a blight each year, Mount discussed with Pea Ridge Furniture Store operator George Wells the prospect of planting three tomato plants outside the backdoor of the store. Hearn Oliver took to the idea, too, so he planted four plants nearby, just outside the former home of the Bank of Pea Ridge. the seven plants have grown far taller than a man's head and loaded with fine tomatoes. Mount points out that the spot has been used for business buildings since the town began more than a century ago, and that this crop of tomatoes could be the first crop ever grown on the soil at that location.

Superintendent Lionel Bienvenu, Pea Ridge National Military Park, expressed his growing concern over individuals dumping refuse on park land. The dumping is taking place along a section of the Old Wire Road bordering the park detached area. This area is southwest of the Park Visitor Center on Little Sugar Creek. Any individual engaged in this activity is guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of no more than one year in jail and/or $1,000.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 1979

Officials of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept., Benton County Highway Department, City of Pea Ridge and Sen. Kim Hendren met in Pea Ridge Tuesday to discuss and make plans for the construction of Arkansas Highway 265 to the Missouri state line from Pea Ridge. Pea Ridge Mayor Lester Hall reports that the state assured him that it is ready to complete planning for constructions as soon as right-of-way is acquired and ready and the utilities re-location has been completed.

The Pea Ridge School Board took several actions at its regular meeting Monday, but the one that caused the greatest discussion by members of the public while the board was in executive session was the reading of the policy relating to the participation of the public at board meetings. Ranking close to it in the audience review as the inability of members of the public attending to hear most of the board discussions and actions. School superintendent Roy Roe had read the minutes of the last meeting, read the board policy from "Operating Procedures and Policy Relating to the Board of Education of Pea Ridge School District No. 109." Board president Keith Escue then explained that since most of those present were probably not aware of that policy, the board would hear their communications at this meeting, following completion of the items on the agenda, and that he would allow 15 minutes for any citizen communications before the board would go into executive session to handle personnel matters.

AFS student Javier Gonzalez Pina, Venezuela, watches as his host family and the local AFS chapter officials concentrate on the Spanish-English dictionary Javier brought along. The Rev. and Mrs. Bill Armstrong are Javier's host family. Javier, 17 on Sept. 24, will spend a year in American and will attend Pea Ridge High School.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 35

Thursday, Aug. 31, 1989

The Pea Ridge School Board approved last week a $1,664,920 budget for the 1989-90 school year and settled lawsuits that were filed in July by Ray Neeley and Joann Chupp. The budget, which was cut $43,900 from the 1988-90, will leave the school with a $24,181 surplus at the end of the 1990 school year.

Work on improvements to Arkansas Highway 265 should be completed no later than Oct. 1, said Jack Brisco, resident engineer for the Arkansas Highway Department. Pea Ridge Mayor Mary Rogers said that a date for a ceremony to official open the highway will be set within two weeks.

Seligman, Mo., Mayor Jean Janes said that last week approximately 25 tombstones at the Seligman Cemetery were pushed over. Janes said that this is the second time such vandalism has happened. She said that the association is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who did the damage.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 35

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1999

A crowd gathered in an empty field in Pea Ridge Thursday for the ground breaking of Dave Montgomery's new, larger IGA store. The new store, which will be built next to his old store, will increase his area from 13,500 square feet to 21,000, employ more people and increase revenue. He is planning for a March 1 grand opening. Once the business moves, the old building will be rented to a retail business. He has remodeled the old store three times since buying it. He said Pea Ridge is a good town and is poised for growth.

When the 11th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump rolls around in October, visitors at the event should notice a few changes. This year's Pea Ridge Mule Jump will consist of several events besides jumping. Mule enthusiasts, both you and old, will have the opportunity to compete in seven different categories: pole bending, mule jump, trailer loading, barrel race, egg race, mule and rider obstacle course, and a nickel pick. Over the course of its history, the mule jump has attracted several thousand visitors to Pea Ridge.

The fourth annual Pea Ridge Band Jam was held Monday. The Band Jam is held each year to bring the parents of band students together to communicate the needs of the band for the upcoming season. Band director, David Dickey, pointed out to the parents that the organizations is at a critical point and they need people to step forward and help reestablish the booster organization.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 35

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009

As Pea Ridge School District considers Hall Pass security software system, few other Benton County schools have also taken the same action to protect the area's children against sex offenders and violence. Of seven school districts in the county, only one has installed software security system comparable to Hall Pass. All 16 campuses in the Bentonville School District have used a software called Raptor since the fall of 2008.

Old traditions mix with new ideas in the planning of this year's mule jump. Nathan See greeted the nine community members attending the meeting Tuesday night at City Hall. The main arena will be south of the football practice field, as originally planned. It will be moved from the practice field at Pea Ridge High School, as requested. The arena will be to the south of the field goal, near Pea Ridge Primary School, with trailer parking outside the elementary school. The group agreed the location of the arena will not be as easily seen, but hope placing kids' inflatables on the practice field will draw attention to the event.

