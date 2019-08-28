Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day -- No school

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-kindergarten - 12th-grade — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, corn on the cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or hot dog on bun

Grades 9-12 option: Or sub sandwich with lettuce/tomato

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Breakfast: Cereal bar & yogurt tube, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Breaded chicken drumstick, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole grain roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Thursday, Sept. 5

Breakfast: Whole grain waffles, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/salsa, carrot sticks with ranch, chocolate chip cookie, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or beef burrito

Friday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken patty on bun

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 08/28/2019