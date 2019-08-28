Pea Ridge School District superintendent Rick Neal and Police Chief Lynn Hahn jointly released a statement Monday in response to the recent statements from the Arkansas State Police Department. They ask that "members of the Pea Ridge Local and School Community, carefully read the three points below."

I. Statement from the Arkansas State Police:

The Arkansas State Police has been in close contact in recent days with the Federal Bureau of Investigation attempting to identify the source of an alleged threat of gun violence at an undisclosed Arkansas school reportedly planned for later this week.

At this time, no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI. In the event more specific or credible information is received; it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens.

II. Consistent safety practices and procedures:

Pea Ridge School District implements practices and procedures which place students, families and staff safety at the forefront of our responsibility while focusing on teaching and learning.

Annually, the staff within the district are trained on procedures and supervision according to the needs of each individual campus. Safety of students is of the utmost importance and in times that may involve an increased concentration on our daily practices.

III. Pea Ridge community:

The involvement of our community in the School District is outstanding, and as always we value stakeholder input. We work closely with local law enforcement through the School Resource Officer Program and patrolmen, seeking additional support when needed.

To keep our procedures and practices consistent with the training we have provided our school staff, we ask our entire school community to be vigilant and to report concerns to the authorities. Additional measures that are taken outside of the district's parameters may lead to confusion, leading school staff to stray from established practices and procedures that provide the safest environment for all.

General News on 08/28/2019