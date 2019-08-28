Kayak tours announced

Spend some time on Beaver Lake while paddling a one-man kayak guided by a park interpreter. You will learn the basics of paddling as we explore a calm area of Beaver Lake. Recreational kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided. Bring a bottle of water, bug spray, flashlight and dress for the weather.

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Ark. Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

Choose the one that fits your schedule.

Sunset kayak tour 7 p.m. -- 10 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Thursday, Aug. 29

Cost: $25 + tax Adults, $12+ tax children (9-12).

Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for information and to register.

September sunset tours slated

Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area has released the dates of six sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake.

The departure times from Rocky Branch Marina are:

Sunday, Sept. 8 -- 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 -- 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 -- 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 -- 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 5:30 pm

Nothing could be more enjoyable than a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. We will look for them, and listen for their calls. Don't forget cameras.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 + tax. Children 6-12 $5 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at stated times. For information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000

"Thru-Hiker" gives advice

For many people, hiking means finding a local trail on a weekend afternoon to enjoy a couple hours of fresh air and perhaps a respite from the concrete, asphalt and work cubicle that surrounds their normal everyday life. Others seek a more all-consuming experience: a physically and mentally demanding long-distance hike that takes them hundreds or thousands of miles through feral wilderness and demanding terrain. If you complete a long-distance trail hike end-to-end within one calendar year, you are called a "Thru-Hiker."

If you've ever worried that you'll run out of energy on a long hike, you'll want to attend Warnock's upcoming program at Hobbs State Park.

He will share strategies for completing long hiking trips while remaining healthy and well fed. Participants will see how he prepares and packs food for the long haul. He will demonstrate ways to acquire dehydrated foods and customize meals that work to provide a balanced diet on the trail, whether you're traveling 10 or 100 miles.

During the presentation, Warnock will share photos and stories from a variety of backpacking experiences along with tips for preparing and completing long thru-hikes in varied conditions.

Whether you're a novice or veteran hiker, you're sure to enjoy this presentation. Children and their parents/grandparents are welcome to join Warnock and his black Lab, "Hiker-dog," for a short walk on the Ozark Plateau Trail after the presentation.

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Ark. Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

