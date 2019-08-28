The 'Hawks will kick off the 2019 season by hosting 5A power Harrison Friday on the 'Ridge.

A rebuilding 2018 Blackhawk team ran into the buzz saw that was last year's Goblin team. That team bested the 'Hawks 45-14 in a year where Harrison allowed double digit scoring only four times in a 12-1 campaign. The Boone County squad averaged well over 40 points last year with their first string played sparingly most second halves.

Harrison returns nine offensive starters as well as seven defensive starters. Last year's defensive line was primarily a senior dominated unit. The defenders back are sterling with all-state defensive end Landen Stephens and all-state linebacker Brooks Both named to Hooten's first team starting defense for 5A. Their defensive backfield is led by senior all-state corner Colton Shaver.

Offensively, the team is headlined by two-time all-state and Hooten's Super Team player Gabe Huskey. At 5'11" and 175 pounds, Huskey averaged upwards 200 yards per game while rarely playing in the second half. Huskey has scored 70 touchdowns in his two varsity seasons, coming via the rush, pass receptions, kickoff returns and punt returns. Quick and fast, Huskey even threw for touchdown last season.

The Goblins' regular season last year was nearly a cakewalk, besting their league opponents by an average of 35 points a game. Only Farmington in a 35-6 loss (29 points) came closer to catching Harrison than did Pea Ridge during the Goblins' regular season.

Harrison is coached by Joel Wells, who is 32-14 since coming to the school from the ranks of Missouri coaches. His first season in 2015 finished at 4-6 but he has steadily improved their marks from 7-4 in 2016, 8-4 in 2017 until their most wins ever in 2018. Except for the Goblins' 6-5 mark in 2014, Harrison had not had a winning season in 10 years.

The 2019 Harrison roster lists 61 players with nearly half their number (27) seniors. This will likely be the toughest team the 'Hawks play this year even if they make the state 4A final in December.

Pea Ridge coach Stephen Neal has been at the helm of Pea Ridge one year less than Wells but has a similar won-loss record st 32-8. Neal is also an out-of-state resource, coming from the Tulsa Union High School staff in time for the memorable 2016 season.

The 2018 campaign for the 'Hawks saw a seven-game winning streak bookended by a pair of opening season losses and a pair of season ending losses. The losses were to Harrison, Maumelle, Shiloh and West Helena. Confidence is growing that the 2019 edition of the Blackhawks will be much improved with a better won-loss record in the offing.

The toughest games in the regular season schedule are the season opener with Harrison and regular season finale at Shiloh.

Returning senior and starter at quarterback is Tate Busey who has outstanding senior receivers Hunter Rains and Brayden Ralph to throw to along with returning starter (as a freshman) Trevor Blair. The 'Hawks will match their multiple spread offense with Harrison's spread option in what could be a very exciting game.

The ground attack will be led by senior Samuel Beard who leads the league returnees in rushing yardage from 2018. Senior David Deleon will get some carries with juniors Carlos Martinez and Cole Brown to take some hand offs as well. Brown is on the disabled list at present, recovering from knee surgery as a result of a basketball injury last winter. He is slated to be ready to compete by October.

Senior guard Philip Brown has been rated as one of the best four offensive lineman in all of 4A for this season and lead that line.

Defensively, the 'Hawks look to be much improved from a year ago. Their three linebackers may be the fastest if not best unit in the 4A-1 with veterans Luis Reyes and Gavin Warden holding down the outside line-backing positions with track all stater Adam Trammel working the middle. The versatile Reyes could be used offensively and is one of the best kick off players the 'Hawks have ever had, putting a number of kickoffs into the end zone last season.

Senior Mazon Harris will anchor the end on defense where the tall athlete got into the opposition backfield numerous times last season to drop ball carriers for losses. The defensive line will be a little green with new starters but a host of 'Hawks will be vying for playing time. The defensive line had a good showing in the benefit game last Friday.

Next week the 'Hawks will be hosting Maumelle before having the next week off.

Golf, volleyball,

and cross country

seasons upon us

The Pea Ridge golf teams have already played in four official matches with the next one set for Berryville Sept. 3.

Coach Heather Wade's cross country girls and John King's boys will be opening their season in Elkins on Sept. 7. Both teams had high finishes at the state meet in 2018 and will hope to improve that in 2019.

The first Saturday in November will be the state cross country final with the 4A boys set for 9 a.m. and the 4A girls to follow at 10 a.m. It is good to be the first group to race at state in the event of rain. The 12 races can turn a field into hog slop.

Paris is coming Thursday, as in the Paris Eagles volleyball team. The 'Hawks have played in a pair of road games and this will be their home opener. They play in the Northwest Region with other regions being the Western Region, Northeast Region and the Central Region.

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

Sports on 08/28/2019