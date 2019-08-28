Wednesday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. -- Story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-5 p.m. -- Wii Challenge You!, ages 8 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, Aug. 29

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Open play Lego day, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Aug. 30

10:30 a.m. -- Friday Flix, "The Sword in the Stone" (G), Pea Ridge Community Library

3:30 a.m. -- Friday Flix, "Dark Crystal" (PG), Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Pea Ridge Library closed for Labor Day

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 3

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6 p.m. -- Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

Wednesday, Sept. 4

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

