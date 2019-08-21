Monday, Aug. 26
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-kindergarten - 12th-grade — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, refried beans, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit,white or chocolate milk
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, diced peaches or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Thursday, Aug. 29
Breakfast: French toast sticks, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Crispy breaded chicken filet, lettuce/tomato, season baked fries, applesauce or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Friday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pepperoni pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools menus