Monday, Aug. 26

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-kindergarten - 12th-grade — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, refried beans, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit,white or chocolate milk

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, diced peaches or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Thursday, Aug. 29

Breakfast: French toast sticks, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Crispy breaded chicken filet, lettuce/tomato, season baked fries, applesauce or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Friday, Aug. 30

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pepperoni pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 08/21/2019