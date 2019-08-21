Sunday, Aug. 11

2:22 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on John W. Montgomery Circle for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Charles Alan Walker, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering and felony first-degree terroristic threatening. As a result of visible injuries on a female, the ambulance was dispatched.

Monday, Aug. 12

2:07 p.m. A resident of Van Dorn reported criminal mischief involving someone cutting a trampoline with a knife.

5:43 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported "something hit the passenger rear window" on her vehicle while it was parked at Equity Bank, shattering it. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the window had apparently been hit by something at her house when someone was mowing.

9:44 p.m. Police were dispatched to an area of Slack Street for a reckless driver. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Robert Taylor York, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with public intoxication.

Thursday, Aug. 15

2:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Mark Dennis Law, 21, Rogers, in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge and Little Flock and cited Tanner Cole-Graham Mann, 21, Pea Ridge, with fictitious tags. Drug paraphernalia was seized and taken as evidence.

Friday, Aug. 16

9:14 a.m. Police conducted a drug investigation follow-up at a residence on Lane Drive due to a "juvenile who lives at the residence continuously bringing controlled substances to the ... school," according to the police report. As a result of the investigation, police cited Charles Green, 46, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The report was forwarded to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

2:19 p.m. Police took a report on a delayed private property accident involving a vehicle owned by Hallie Smith who told police she was parked at Diego's Mexican Grill the previous evening when another vehicle apparently hit her vehicle.

5:49 p.m. Police investigated a disturbance in the parking lot at Subway restaurant. As a result of the investigation, police cited Erik Velez, 23, Rogers, in connection with disorderly conduct for engaging in a violent behavior in a public place.

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:14 p.m. A resident of Rogers reported he was being denied his court-ordered visitation with his children. As a result of the investigation, police cited Ginny Fruik, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with interference with visitation.

