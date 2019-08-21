Sign in
More than $105,000 raised in junior livestock auction by Story and Photos by Randy Moll | Today at 8:51 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- Once again, the junior livestock premium auction held at the Benton County Fair was a huge success for area youth gaining knowledge and experience in agriculture.

More than $105,000 was raised in the Aug. 10 premium auction to help Benton County youth with their livestock projects (an average of $500 per participant). And additional dollars were still coming in, with other businesses and individuals adding to the bid amounts.

Businesses and individuals bid hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to support the livestock projects and make it possible for members of 4-H clubs, FFA, and other agriculture organizations to learn about raising cattle, hogs, sheep and goats. And unlike some fair auctions, the young farmers were allowed to keep their animals and use the money to recoup expenses or to start all over again and raise another animal for next year's fair.

