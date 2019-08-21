One of at least eight people who died in accidents over the last several days, according to authorities, was a rural Pea Ridge resident.

Antonio Fernandez, 44, died after his all-terrain vehicle lost traction and landed on top of him Sunday, Aug. 11, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. as Fernandez was riding a 2012 Arctic Wildcat south on Dale Shrader Road about a mile west of 12 Corners Road near Pea Ridge, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The ATV slipped sideways at a sharp corner on the dirt and gravel road and struck a tree, throwing Fernandez from the vehicle, the report stated. The ATV then spun and flipped over, landing on top of Fernandez.

Rescuers freed him from the vehicle and took him to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, where he died of injuries, troopers said.

A girl who was riding on the ATV was also injured in the wreck. The report didn't provide her age or condition.

