Wednesday, Aug. 21

11 a.m. -- Story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

2-6 p.m. -- Board games, ages 5 and up, at the Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Aug. 22

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- De-Stress Color Sesh, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Aug. 23

9:30 a.m. -- Home School Art Class, ages 4-10, taught by local artist Samuel Patterson, free to home school students, Pea Ridge Community Library

10 a.m. -- Home School Art Class, ages 11-18, taught by local artist Samuel Patterson, free to home school students, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Aug. 24

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7-9 p.m. Music at the Fire House, NEBCO Fire-EMS, featuring Black Oak Band, NEBCO Community Center, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield. No cover charge; donations appreciated.7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Aug. 26

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Book page crafts, ages 6 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. -- High School Book Club, "Turtles All the Way down" by John Green, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

5 p.m. -- Pre-teen/Teen Book Club, "The Witch of Blackbird Pond" by Elizabeth George Speare, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Wednesday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. -- Story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-5 p.m. -- Wii Challenge You!, ages 8 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

