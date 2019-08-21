TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk cheerleaders, coached by Courtney Hurst, hosted Pride Night Friday, Aug. 16, in Blackhawk Stadium. Cheerleaders performed and athletes from all fall sports were introduced. Cheerleaders had

The Pea Ridge Band performed at the beginning of Pride Night festivities Friday, Aug. 16, under the direction of band director Matt Pohl and assistant directors Matt McCool and Sara Beth Eubanks.

Pea Ridge Band members performed the Blackhawk Fight song as cheerleaders swayed in the background during Pride Night Friday, Aug. 16.

Blackhawk band trumpet members include Sadie Grigg, Corra Wilson, Layton Powell, Kassidy Robinson, Isaac Ross, Jimmy Flanagan, Paul Fryar, Kailee Ford, Jonathan Ortiz and Nicholas Landis.

