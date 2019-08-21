Aug. 15
Big Sugar Golf Course
First place:
Shiloh^125
^Ben Fowler^38
^Crume^48
^Brant Fowler^46
^Porter^41
Second place:
Pea Ridge^142
^Schultz^43
^Swope^52
^Hill^52
^Schooley^47
Third place:
^Huntsville^153
^Bryan^53
^Bennett^53
^Ferguson^47
Fourth place:
Prairie Grove^165
^Smith^40
^Roeder^54
^Von Bergen^71
Fifth place:
^Eureka Springs^190
^Crider^58
^Baracosa^70
^Lester^64
^Bullock^68
Girls
First place:
Shiloh^164
^Eldridge^56
^Burasco^54
^Heil^54
^Lee^69
Second place:
Huntsville^198
^Fancher^57
^Cook^73
^McCollough^68
Pea Ridge
^Hammond^61
^King^54
Eureka
^Katelyn Ross^51
Gentry
^Jesson^66Sports on 08/21/2019
