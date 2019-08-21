Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Blackhawk Golf results Today at 5:00 a.m.

Aug. 15

Big Sugar Golf Course

First place:

Shiloh^125

^Ben Fowler^38

^Crume^48

^Brant Fowler^46

^Porter^41

Second place:

Pea Ridge^142

^Schultz^43

^Swope^52

^Hill^52

^Schooley^47

Third place:

^Huntsville^153

^Bryan^53

^Bennett^53

^Ferguson^47

Fourth place:

Prairie Grove^165

^Smith^40

^Roeder^54

^Von Bergen^71

Fifth place:

^Eureka Springs^190

^Crider^58

^Baracosa^70

^Lester^64

^Bullock^68

Girls

First place:

Shiloh^164

^Eldridge^56

^Burasco^54

^Heil^54

^Lee^69

Second place:

Huntsville^198

^Fancher^57

^Cook^73

^McCollough^68

Pea Ridge

^Hammond^61

^King^54

Eureka

^Katelyn Ross^51

Gentry

^Jesson^66

Sports on 08/21/2019

Print Headline: Blackhawk Golf results

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT