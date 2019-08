Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

July 29

Super Donut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: The handwashing sink was not accessible.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 29 -- Subway, 281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge.

