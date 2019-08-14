TIMES photograph by Annette Beard School Resource officers Wayne Shoch, Rick Helmer and Jeff Hunt will be covering the schools this year. Shoch is assigned to the Primary and Intermediate schools. Helmer is assigned to the Middle School. Hunt is assigned to the High School. All three, along with Chief Lynn Hahn, Capt. Chris Olson and Lt. Michael Lisenbee joined school officials on a safety tour of the four campuses Monday in preparation for the first day of school.

Touring each campus checking on potential safety hazards, members of the Crisis Management team looked for locked doors, any unnecessary electrical extension cords, dangerous tools or equipment and appropriate labeling of doors Monday, Aug. 12, the day before the first day of school.

Members of the team include superintendent Rick Neal, school resource officers Rick Helmer, Wayne Schoh and Jeff Hunt, Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Police Capt. Chris Olson, Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee, and school officials Jamie Woods, Rebecca Allen, Keith Martin, Lori Hartley, Jessie Hester, Charley Clark, Sue Stacey, Mindy Bowlin, Tony Travis, Keln Taylor and Kevin Ramey.

The group convened in the media center of the high school to compare notes and make a list for any needed repairs or changes including lighting of exit signs.

Safety for students and staff is essential to creating a good environment for learning, Neal said.

Each external door is labeled for identification for emergency personnel. Shrubs had been trimmed to facilitate line of sight. Doors to electrical closets and chemical supplies were locked.

Jamie K. Woods, director of counseling services, said the school has a new software that will enhance tracking intervention methods for students.

"We'll be better able to see what is effective and be consistent," Woods said.

"It all links back to school safety," Neal said.

On Tuesday, school officials said there were 2,218 students enrolled in the district.

By grade, the numbers available by press time were 40, pre-kindergarten; 148 in kindergarten; 168 in first grade; 162 in second grade; 162 in fourth grade; 166 in fifth grade; 177 in ninth grade, 163 in 10th grade; 164 in 11th grade; and 166 in 12th grade.

General News on 08/14/2019