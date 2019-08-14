Quick Fruit Cobbler
Recipe from the kitchen of Mary Lou Beisner
Recipes to Remember
1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. milk
1/2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 stick butter, cut up
2 c. fruit, drained
1/2 c. sugar, if desired
2 Tbsp. flour
1/2 stick butter
Dot bottom of 9-inch square pan with butter.
Combine first four ingredients. Mix well.
Pour into pan. Spoon fruit in. Add sugar, if desired.
Sprinkle on flour and 4 tablespoons of butter.
Batter will rise through fruit as it bakes.
Bake at 325 degrees for 30-35 minutes for glass pan or 350 for metal pan.
Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and enjoy.
•••
Editorial on 08/14/2019
