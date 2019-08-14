Quick Fruit Cobbler

Recipe from the kitchen of Mary Lou Beisner

Recipes to Remember

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk

1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 stick butter, cut up

2 c. fruit, drained

1/2 c. sugar, if desired

2 Tbsp. flour

1/2 stick butter

Dot bottom of 9-inch square pan with butter.

Combine first four ingredients. Mix well.

Pour into pan. Spoon fruit in. Add sugar, if desired.

Sprinkle on flour and 4 tablespoons of butter.

Batter will rise through fruit as it bakes.

Bake at 325 degrees for 30-35 minutes for glass pan or 350 for metal pan.

Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and enjoy.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 08/14/2019