Monday, Aug. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced peaches or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, applesauce or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Breakfast: Cereal bowl & blueberry muffin, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, biscuit, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Thursday, Aug. 22
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Friday, Aug. 23
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, seasoned sweet potato fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 08/14/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus