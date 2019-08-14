Monday, Aug. 19

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced peaches or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, applesauce or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Breakfast: Cereal bowl & blueberry muffin, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, biscuit, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Thursday, Aug. 22

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito with cheese, spinach salad, seasoned corn, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Friday, Aug. 23

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, seasoned sweet potato fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

