Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report August 14, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

July 2019

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^1^1^9

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^1^28

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^27^10^108

Alarm^9^8^73

Animal bite^1^2^8

Animal call^43^36^212

Assault/ battery^1^0^14

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^2^19

Breaking or entering^0^2^13

Burglary^2^4^16

Business check^2^0^4

Civil call^44^59^245

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^4^2^18

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^20^14^89

Emergency message^1^0^3

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^3^1^10

Follow up^8^20^123

Fraud/forgery^4^5^36

Gun shots^2^2^5

Harassment/harassing communications^5^6^22

Investigation^6^4^49

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^2

Lost/found property^4^7^33

Missing person adult^0^0^4

Missing person juvenile^0^0^0

Motorist assist^6^15^83

MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/ injury^0^6^17

MVC w/o/ injury^8^5^61

Narcotics investigation^1^1^10

Noise complaint^9^5^27

Other^10^13^43

Overdose^0^1^4

Prowler^2^0^3

Public assist^0^1^1

Rape/sexual assault^1^0^7

Reckless driver^14^13^104

Residential structure fire^1^0^1

Road hazard^1^4^14

Runaway^0^1^12

Sex offender investigation^0^1^11

Stolen vehicle^1^2^5

Suspicious circumstance^44^38^264

Theft^4^10^52

Threats^2^1^14

Traffic stop^360^369^2426

Trespassing^4^2^17

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^2

Unlock^0^0^12

Warrant service/felony^0^0^6

Warrant service/misdemeanor^55^44^309

Welfare check^9^11^65

Total^723^731^4717

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^18^135

Citations-^13^94

Warnings-^6^12

Warrant arrests-^42^311

City ordinance-^7^33

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^73^299

Warnings-^272^1910

Verbal-^10^72

City ordinance-^0^31

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^5^35

Warrant arrests-^3^22

Total arrests^68^503

New cases^58^442

Traffic stops^180^1088

General News on 08/14/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

