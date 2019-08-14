July 2019
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^1^1^9
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^2^1^28
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^27^10^108
Alarm^9^8^73
Animal bite^1^2^8
Animal call^43^36^212
Assault/ battery^1^0^14
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^2^19
Breaking or entering^0^2^13
Burglary^2^4^16
Business check^2^0^4
Civil call^44^59^245
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^4^2^18
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^20^14^89
Emergency message^1^0^3
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^3^1^10
Follow up^8^20^123
Fraud/forgery^4^5^36
Gun shots^2^2^5
Harassment/harassing communications^5^6^22
Investigation^6^4^49
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^2
Lost/found property^4^7^33
Missing person adult^0^0^4
Missing person juvenile^0^0^0
Motorist assist^6^15^83
MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/ injury^0^6^17
MVC w/o/ injury^8^5^61
Narcotics investigation^1^1^10
Noise complaint^9^5^27
Other^10^13^43
Overdose^0^1^4
Prowler^2^0^3
Public assist^0^1^1
Rape/sexual assault^1^0^7
Reckless driver^14^13^104
Residential structure fire^1^0^1
Road hazard^1^4^14
Runaway^0^1^12
Sex offender investigation^0^1^11
Stolen vehicle^1^2^5
Suspicious circumstance^44^38^264
Theft^4^10^52
Threats^2^1^14
Traffic stop^360^369^2426
Trespassing^4^2^17
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^2
Unlock^0^0^12
Warrant service/felony^0^0^6
Warrant service/misdemeanor^55^44^309
Welfare check^9^11^65
Total^723^731^4717
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^18^135
Citations-^13^94
Warnings-^6^12
Warrant arrests-^42^311
City ordinance-^7^33
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^73^299
Warnings-^272^1910
Verbal-^10^72
City ordinance-^0^31
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^5^35
Warrant arrests-^3^22
Total arrests^68^503
New cases^58^442
Traffic stops^180^1088
