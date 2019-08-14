Monday, Aug. 5

2:27 p.m. Police received a report of a counterfeit bill received at Sonic. The counterfeit $20 bill was placed into evidence.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

12:45 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Shawn Gleason, 50, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, no brake lights/glaring light to the rear and operating without tail lamps.

9:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart for a possible disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Michael Wayne Beikman, 34, Garfield, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

5:50 p.m. A resident of Bentonville reported an assault that she claimed happened on Blair circle. Police investigated the incident and none of the parties involved wanted to press charges.

11:56 p.m. While on patrol, police observed a vehicle that was listed as a suspect vehicle in a disturbance from a residence in the county near Rogers. Police attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle fled west on Slack Street and eventually up Hayden Road (Ark. Hwy. 265) at speeds up to 85 miles per hour. The pursuit continued on Missouri Highway 90; police were joined by McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff's deputies. The pursuit continued onto private property and into a field where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The Pea Ridge Police K9 Doc was released to follow the subject, was was captured. The subject, Brian William Brown, 40, Pea Ridge, and said he was a passenger in the vehicle. He told police the driver had fun off in a different direction. The vehicle was impounded by McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff's deputies. McDonald County Sheriff's deputies found and arrested David Dyer, 38, Bentonville, the driver. Dyer reportedly attempted to flee on foot and resisted arrest. He was booked into the McDonald County Jail.

Thursday, Aug. 8

9:50 a.m. A resident of King Lane reported a criminal mischief incident to police. She reported ha front tire on her vehicle was flat and had apparently been slit.

Friday, Aug. 9

5:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Codie Nichole Bromley, 26, Lowell, in connection with DWI.

Saturday, Aug. 10

10:36 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested William Gilchrist, 61, Rogers, in connection with DWI, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and driving left of center

Sunday, Aug. 11

2:22 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on John W. Montgomery Circle in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Charles Alan Walker, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery

5:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart for an animal call involving a vehicle that was parked, not running and which had two dogs in it. As a result of the investigation, police gave a warning in connection with cruelty to animals to Mandie Johnson. While on site, police also observed a red Chevrolet truck in which were two dogs which were panting and appeared to be very hot. The vehicle was not running and the windows were half-way down. As a result of the investigation, police arrested William Thomas Wood, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Benton County and obstructing governmental operations. He was given a warning in connection cruelty to animals.

