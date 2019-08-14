William David Hollomon Sr.

William David Hollomon Sr., 70, of Pea Ridge, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Malvern to Noel Jefferson Hollomon Sr. and Willie Mae Kersten Hollomon.

Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army and began his career with the Union Pacific railroad, from which he retired. He enjoyed hunting and playing golf, but will be forever remembered for his love of riding on the back of a motorcycle and a full night of dancing!

Survivors include his daughter, Wendy Fox of Pea Ridge; his son, David Hollomon (Maria) of Anna, Texas; his sisters, Rita Coggins of Rockport, Texas, and Brenda Herschider of Benton; his brother, Noel Hollomon Jr. (Delores) of Little Rock; four grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

A memorial celebration of his life will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the chapel at Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

Billy Harvey McCool

Billy Harvey McCool, 90, of Pineville, Mo., died Aug. 7, 2019, in his home after a brief illness. He was born March 1, 1929, to William Thomas and Maggie Estelle Ford McCool and raised in the Bear Hollow area near Jane, Mo.

He followed Shepherd's Chapel for many years and his faith gave him strength to endure his last few months like a soldier.

He attended school in Jane and enjoyed playing basketball as a White Rock Rooster.

He hauled milk for Kraft and after marriage moved to Wichita, Kan., to work for Boeing Aircraft as a painter for almost 20 years. He returned to the Pea Ridge area in 1974 and worked for Hudson Foods hauling eggs for many years.

He loved his daughter and grandchildren, family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working outdoors, watching sports, and giving generously to all who knew him.

He married his beloved wife Jewell Inez Crouchorn on Dec. 23, 1954. She passed away in 1994. He was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Goldie McCool, Chloe Bolain and Pansy Pearl McCool.

Survivors are one daughter, Pamela Joyce Hill of Conway, Ark.; two grandchildren, Sara Milford (Casey) of Bentonville, Ark., and Alan Arnold (Raven) of Conway; five great-grandchildren, Ashton, Alexander, Avery, and Autumn Milford of Bentonville, Ark., and Atlas Arnold of Conway; and two nephews, Ed and Bob Bolain.

Special thanks to Integrity Hospice Care for their kindness and support to the family.

Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday before the service in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Graveside services was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Pea Ridge Cemetery with the Rev. Sara Milford officiating.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Marvin Wayne McGinnis

Marvin Wayne McGinnis, 84, of Garfield, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born Nov. 12, 1934, to Cecil McGinnis and Leora Byler McGinnis in Garfield, Ark.

He attended school in Garfield and started learning auto body shop repair at the age of 12 near his childhood home and made a life-long career specializing in semi-truck repair the last 30 years of his life.

He loved all of his family and enjoyed the life-long friendships he made in the auto-truck body repair business. He enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with friends at the local coffee shop and following NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 25 years, Marissa McGinnis; sisters, Marie Smith and Aleta McGee; brother-in-law, Philip Prim; and nephew, Eugene Rounds.

Survivors are his children, Anita Poindexter and husband Jim, Loyd Wayne McKenzie and wife Gayla, Mark McGinnis and wife Sigrid, Angela DeWitt, Crystal Grimes and Keiven McGinnis; sisters, Evelyn Lynch and husband Ralph and Shelby Prim; brothers-in-law, Richard Smith and Virgil McGee; grandchildren, Ashley Hadley and husband Shannon, John Ryan Holloway, Elizabeth McKenzie, Maggie McKenzie and Julian McGinnis; nephews, Derrick Lynch and wife Julie, Wayne Prim and wife Debra and Brad McGee and wife Jill; nieces, Heather Head and husband Heath, Kathy Powers and husband John; cousin Mark Byler; and many other extended family members.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 2019, in First Baptist Church, 17784 Marshall St., Garfield, Ark.

Interment will be in Ruddick Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Garfield.

Obituary submitted by Westfield Chapel, Springdale, Ark.

John Carson Scott

John Carson Scott, 69, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 21, 1950, in Springfield, Mo., to David Carson Scott and Frances L. Stewart Scott.

He was an avid fisherman, boatman, gardener, beekeeper and handyman.

He served 40 years working as a park ranger for the National Park Service, his last post serving as superintendent at Pea Ridge National Military Park until he retired in 2014.

He was a most loving husband and father and a park ranger to his roots.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret Scott Irwin.

Survivors are his wife, Diane; three children, David (Jamie) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Matthew (Meri Beth) of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Emma (Roodyn) of Centerton, Ark.; and grandchildren, Austin, Kaylee, Levi and Ava.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in John's memory to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20005.

