"Why do you love Pea Ridge School District and all that it represents?"

"How do you share this love with all of those you work with, serve and lead?"

Teachers, staff, administrators -- both new and experienced -- were challenged with those questions Wednesday, Aug. 7, during an in-service day in preparation for the new year.

School superintendent Rick Neal and teachers Mike Harrod and Perry Mason, each with more than three decades of experience sang ""You've lost that loving feeling" as teachers laughed and clapped and eventually sang with them.

Teachers spent the morning in training then were treated to a teacher fair sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, was the first day of school.

Neal recognized the counselors and administrators as well as those new to the school district.

"Be masters of your craft," he said. "Be the very best teacher you can be."

"I'm a believer in reaching out when I need help," he said, encouraging teachers to help one another and to ask for assistance when it's needed.

"Find out what you need. Our job is to find the resources to help you become better teachers and master your craft," he continued.

He said school personnel should "shift attention to the positive" as he said too often social media has drug attitudes down to a negative point from which it is difficult to pull back.

"How many positive things can you share?" he said.

Neal said knowing why you do what you do is imperative and it shapes how you do what you do.

