Wednesday, Aug. 14

11 a.m. -- Story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Pea Ridge Optimist Club, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church; for information and meeting time, call Sandy Lasater at 903-6795.

6-7 p.m. -- Crochet & Knitters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, open to the public and is a gret mix of veteran and beginner crochet and knitters

6:30-7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Aug. 16

6 p.m. Blackhawk Pride Night, Blackhawk Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 17

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Aug. 19

10:30 a.m. -- Motor-skills Monday, ages 4 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 - 9 p.m. -- Mid-South Writer's Group, Books-N-More, 83 S. Main St., Cassville, Mo.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274

3-5 p.m. -- DIY Crafts, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, Aug. 21

11 a.m. -- Story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

2-6 p.m. -- Board games, ages 5 and up, at the Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

