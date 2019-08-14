University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas held commencement on May 3-4 in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.

The university conferred more than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate degrees during four ceremonies.

Local graduates include:

Holly McClung Dayberry Pea Ridge Master of Science.

Ouachita Baptist University

Ouachita Baptist University has named approximately 375 students to its spring 2019 dean's list. The students will be included in the "National Dean's List" for 2018-19.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Garfield: Cedar Valdez

Knights of Columbus

Cooper Elliott who graduated from Pea Ridge High School with honors was presented a $500 scholarship. Elliott received this award from the Knights of Columbus in addition to a $500 award from the Women's Club at the same ceremony. He is the son of Sara and Neal Elliott.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock honors students who have made the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.

Local students include:

Dalton Harwell of Pea Ridge

To be on the dean's list, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average. The student must not have any D, F, I, or "No Credit" grades on their semester grade report.

Community on 08/14/2019