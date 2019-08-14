Wednesday, Aug. 7

5:20 p.m. Jacqueline Jeane Hanna, 35, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County

Thursday, Aug. 8

6:17 p.m. Deborah Lynn Burnaman, 58, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, violations of conditions of release by Little Flock

6:57 p.m. Codey Don Welch-Munns, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree battery

11:56 p.m. Lisa Renee Dewitt, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Crawford County

Friday, Aug. 9

4:42 p.m. Fernando Almarez-Garduno, 42, Garfield, by BCSO, violations of conditions of release

5:18 p.m. Charice Ann Wiltgen, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two felony failure to appear from Benton County

8:06 p.m. Codie Bromley, 26, Lowell, by Pea Ridge, DWI

9:21 p.m. Matthew Allen Ferry, 25, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony possession of firearm by certain persons, felony theft by receiving

Sunday, Aug. 11

4:33 p.m. Charles Allan Walker, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony third-degree (prior conviction) domestic battering

7:09 p.m. Ashlee Jean Danlee, 26, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

7:10 p.m. Karlee Mae Spear, 21, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, second degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Monday, Aug. 12

10:38 p.m. Robert Taylor York, 32, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

