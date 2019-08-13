A 44-year-old Arkansas man died after his all-terrain vehicle lost traction and landed on top of him on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. as Antonio Fernandez of Rogers was riding a 2012 Arctic Wildcat south on Dale Shrader Road about a mile west of 12 Corners Road near Pea Ridge, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The ATV slipped sideways at a sharp corner on the dirt and gravel road and struck a tree, throwing Fernandez from the vehicle, the report states. The ATV then spun and flipped over, landing on top of Fernandez.

Rescuers freed him from the vehicle and transported him to Northwest Medical Center, where he died of injuries, troopers said.

A girl who was riding on the ATV was also injured in the wreck, though the report didn't provide her age or condition.

Authorities also released details on two other deadly wrecks in Arkansas in recent days.

A 31-year-old Trumann man died after the car he was riding in overturned and ejected him in Poinsett County on Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 7:40 p.m., near 30662 Tulot Road, according to a preliminary report by the Poinsett County sheriff’s office.

A westbound 2006 Mercury dropped off the left side of the road and rolled over, the report states. Authorities said Steven Dever, who was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, Kimberly Gay, 42, also of Trumann, was injured in the crash.

In Randolph County, an 80-year-old Pocahontas man died Friday after a head-on crash days earlier, according to troopers.

Justin Howard, a 20-year-old man from Gatewood, Mo., was driving north on Arkansas 93 just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 5 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the second vehicle, William Wilkinson, died of his injuries on Friday, according to the funeral home where his body was taken.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of each crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 285 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.