EVENTS

41st Ozark Quilt Fair

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Entries are being accepted for the 41st Ozark Quilt Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Cash prize Viewer's Choice awards will be given for first ($50), second ($35), and third ($15) place winners in both new and antique quilt categories. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Entry forms are available at the museum website, shilohmuseum.org, or by calling 750-8165. The Ozark Quilt Fair is sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Quilt Show-and-Tell

Quilt historian Alice McElwain will host a quilt show-and-tell session from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt's history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having a quilt appraised.

Shiloh Saturday family program

Kids of all ages are invited to join staff members from Feed Communities for a seed-ball making workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Seed balls are a mixture of seeds, clay, soil or compost that can be planted just by tossing them onto bare soil. Seeds provided for this project will include native plants and wildflowers. The event is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Arkansas boundaries

Retired archeologist John Riggs will explore the history of Arkansas's western boundary line in a program entitled, "Politics, Prejudice, and Permanent Posts," at noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. During his 34-year career in archeology, Riggs worked in Arkansas for the Arkansas Archeological Survey, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 08/07/2019