Tuesday, Aug. 13

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pear or fresh fruit,white or chocolate milk

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Breakfast: Cereal bar & yogurt tube, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Thursday, Aug. 15

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, craisins or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

Friday, Aug. 16

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, spiced apples or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

