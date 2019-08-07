Tuesday, Aug. 13
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pear or fresh fruit,white or chocolate milk
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Breakfast: Cereal bar & yogurt tube, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Thursday, Aug. 15
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, craisins or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
Friday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, white or chocolate milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, spiced apples or fresh fruit, white or chocolate milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus