Native Warm Season Grass Grazing Workshop

Pea Ridge National Military Park officials are excited to host Quail Forever for a Native Warm Season Grass Grazing Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Quail Forever and a National Park Service biologist will discuss the benefits of native grazing, followed by a field tour of Pea Ridge National Military Park. Seating is limited to 50 participants and lunch will be provided to those who RSVP. In order to have an accurate count for lunches, we ask those that plan on attending to RSVP by Aug. 8. To register for the workshop, contact Jessica Cox at (870)741-8600 or jcox@quailforever.org.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300 acre battlefield is located 6 miles east of Pea Ridge, just off U.S. Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri

Community on 08/07/2019