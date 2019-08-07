A Bentonville man was arrested as the result of an investigation on Sunday, Aug. 4, when police officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance in progress at 460 Weston Loop.

Keith Scott, 34, was criminally charged with assault on a family or household member in the third degree, resisting arrest and violation of a no contact order.

Once officers arrived, according to the press release, they heard loud screaming from a male and female coming from inside the residence. As officers entered the residence to investigate, they discovered that a male and female adult were in an argument and it appeared that the man was pulling on someone or something.

Officers attempted to separate the subjects who were involved in the disturbance, but the man resisted officers. Due to the man's resistance, force had to be used to place him into custody.

After Scott was arrested and secured, it was determined he was previously arrested for a domestic-related charge and a no contact order had been issued by a judge for the same victim he was assaulting on the above date.

