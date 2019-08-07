Kayak tours announced

Spend some time on Beaver Lake while paddling a one-man kayak guided by a park interpreter. You will learn the basics of paddling as we explore a calm area of Beaver Lake. Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. Bring a bottle of water, bug spray, flashlight and dress for the weather.

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Ark. Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000 http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

What: Wonders of Winter Wildlife Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

Choose the one that fits your schedule.

Sunset kayak tour 7 p.m. -- 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Thursday, Aug. 29

Full moon kayak tour 7 -- 10 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: Meet at the Hobbs State Park visitor center located

Time: 7 -- 10 p.m.

Cost: $25 + tax Adults, $12+ tax children (9-12).

Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for information and to register.

Snorkeling offered

Who doesn't love to snorkel? You've never tried it? Well here's your chance. Hobbs State Park is offering snorkeling tours on Beaver Lake this July and August.

Snorkeling on Beaver Lake is a great time outside, an incredible underwater learning experience, and 100% fun. You're going to want to be wet during the two hottest months of the year. What better way to do that than to snorkel?

When:

• Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1-4 p.m.

Wear appropriate clothing for swimming, including water shoes and sunscreen. Participants must wear a life jacket. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must be in the water. Life jackets, masks and snorkels are provided.

Where: All participants meet at Rock Branch Marina, 8872 Rocky Branch Marina Rd., Rogers, Ark. 72756 (Ark. Hwy. 12 to 303 north to Rocky Branch Marina Road)

Cost: $20 Adults (13 and up)

$10 Child (Up through age 12)

Preregistration and payment required. To register call: 479-789-5000.

Secchi Day Science Fair on Beaver Lake

What is Secchi Day? Let's take a quick step back in history. Father Pietro Angelo Secchi (1818 -- 1878) who was a scientific advisor to the Pope, used the Secchi disk in 1865. Father Secchi was asked by Commander Cialdi, head of the papal navy, to test a new transparency instrument. This instrument, now named the Secchi disk, was first lowered from the papal steam yacht Immaculate Conception. The original disk was plain, white, 12 inches in diameter, and used to measure water turbidity in bodies of water. Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye, like smoke in air. The measurement of turbidity is a key test of water quality.

Today the Secchi disk is black and white. It is lowered into a body of water. The Secchi reading is the depth at which the disk disappears completely from view.

On Secchi Day volunteers will take readings from all over Beaver Lake to determine the over-all clarity or water quality of the water in the lake. As these readings come back into the Army Corps Prairie Creek Lakeside Amphitheater for posting, family activities and free food will be available.

9 a.m. -- 12:15 p.m.

Activities and Exhibits

Kayak Rides

Music and Dance

Fun and Games

Snacks, Fruit, and Frozen Desserts

11 a.m. -- 12:15 p.m.

Free Chips, Sodas, Hot Dogs and Veggie Dogs

Art Awards and Announcements

12:15 pm -- 12:30 pm

Door prizes -- Must be present to win

1 p.m. -- Event Ends

Special Guests:

Emcee -- Dan Skoff, KNWA Chief Meteorologist

Al Lopez "PaPa Rap" -- Water Fun facts

Marshallese Neighbors -- Culture of Atolls and Islands

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

Where: U.S. Army Corps Prairie Creek Lakeside Amphitheater, 9300 N. Park Road, Rogers, Ark. 72756

Cost: Free

For information: bwdh2o.org.

Ozarks literature discussed

Phillip Howerton to Discuss his New Book, The Literature of the Ozarks -- an Anthology, at Hobbs State Park.

Amazon phrased it well: "The job of regional literature is twofold: to explore and confront the culture from within, and to help define that culture for outsiders. Taken together, the two centuries of Ozarks literature collected in this ambitious anthology do just that. The fiction, nonfiction, poetry and drama presented in 'The Literature of the Ozarks' complicate assumptions about backwoods ignorance, debunk the pastoral myth, expand on the meaning of wilderness, and position the Ozarks as a crossroads of human experience with meaningful ties to national literary movements.

"Among the authors presented here are an Osage priest, an early explorer from New York, a native-born farm wife, African American writers who protested attacks on their communities, a Pulitzer Prize--winning poet, and an art history professor who created a fictional town and a postmodern parody of the region's stereotypes." In total, the book presents work from a diverse group of 41 authors.

Howerton said, "I attempt to define the Ozarks as a geographical and cultural place, to define Ozarks literature, and to identify several trends and themes that run through the body of Ozarks literature." He further noted, "This is not the greatest hits album but rather an organized and critical survey that presents the ugly, the bad, the good and the great literature of the region. The Ozarks and its literature are often not taken seriously, and this anthology is intended to be a beginning point of a focused, ordered, and critical study, the type of study that has been granted to literature of other American regions." "Readers will be introduced to several writers and themes they may be unfamiliar with and they will be prompted to think in new ways about the regional literature they are familiar with."

"In most instances, I offer no judgment of the text's literary value or of its other strengths or weaknesses," Howerton said. "Other than correcting a few obvious typographical errors, I reproduce them as they originally appeared. All innovative dialect and intentional misspellings were reproduced."

Howerton said when he began the project, he believed there would be relatively little Ozarks-based literature, but he soon learned there is a large and diverse body of writing about this region. Howerton said this story needs to be told because Ozarks literature has generally been omitted from the study of American literature history.

Howerton said the Ozarks is a small corner of the world, but just like every other place, it is a crossroads of experience, and all places and people should be taken seriously in our shrinking world.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019

Where: Hobbs State Park, Conservation Area visitor center

Cost: Free

Community on 08/07/2019